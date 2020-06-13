George Floyd: Right Wing And Anti Racism Protesters Clash In London

Planned Black Lives Matter Protests in London on Saturday experienced some clashes as counter demonstrators from right wing groups gathered in Central London and clashed with police and protesters.

The Democratic Football Lads Alliance rallied in Whitehall with chants of ” Rule Britannia”.

The right wing group rallied to protect statues of Britain’s Colonial leaders to prevent vandalism from Black Lives Matter protesters.

Police raced to seperate clashes between both groups at Trafalgar Square in London.

The Police also announced some demonstrators brought weapons to their London rallies. Restrictions were imposed om both groups as a curfew of 5pm was placed to end the rallies.

London Police Chief, Bas Javid said:” anyone who thinks they can commit a crime or vandalize property will be arrested “.

The Democratic Football Lads Alliance wore football shirts chanting various sings abiit patriotism as they guarded the Cenotaph War Memorial.

They urged support for Churchill, saying he is one of their own and that their culture is under attack.

Multiple other Black Lives Matter rallies were held a cross London as police warned not to attend routes that might lead to clashes .