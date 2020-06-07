George Floyd: Statue Of Slave Trader, Edward Colston Torn Down In Bristol Protests

Edward Colston, Member of the Royal African Company, whose ships sent over 80,000 Africans as slaves to the Americas between 1672 – 1689 has been torn down in Bristol Black Lives Matter Protests.

Protesters attached a rope to the statue on Sunday, before they pulled it to the ground surrounded by cheers. Later they jumped on the statue before rolling it on the streets and tossing it into the Avon River.

#Bristol statue of Edward Colston has been pulled down and pushed into the harbour during the #BlackLivesMattter march pic.twitter.com/ME1yxAhw7G — BBC Radio Bristol (@bbcrb) June 7, 2020

The Statue erected in 1895 has been a point of Criticism amongst activists in the city.

An earlier petition to remove the statue had over 11,000 signatures.

The Slaves transported by the Royal African Company had the Initials ” RAC” branded on their chests, poor conditions and disease led to the deaths of over 20,000 slaves on the ships whose bodies were thrown overboard.

The Bristol Mayor, Marvin Rees said: ” I know the removal of the Colston Statue will divide opinion as the statue itself has done for many years, However it’s important to listen to those who found the stature to represent an affront to Humanity”.

Edward Colston was born in 1636 and died in 1721. He donated a significant portion of his wealth which was made through slave trading to the building of Churches, Hospitals and Schools in Bristol. He also served as MP for Bristol.