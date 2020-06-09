George Floyd: The African– American Whose Death Triggered Change, Buried Today

George Floyd’s funeral is currently underway in his hometown, Houston on Tuesday. This is coming after thousands of mourners paid their respects to Floyd, an African American whose death at the hands of a racist policeman sparked global protests against police brutality and racism.

Floyd has become a symbol in the struggle against inequality and injustice, man who has become emblematic of America’s latest reckoning with racial inequality.

Thousands of well-wishers filed past Floyd’s coffin in a public viewing Monday as a court set bail at $1 million for the white officer charged with his murder last month in Minneapolis.

The six-hour viewing at The Fountain of Praise church which, according to the organizers, drew more than 6,000 people, was the final stage in a series of ceremonies paying tribute to Floyd before he is laid to rest next to his mother in his hometown.

Critical Changes In Brief:



The introduction of the Justice in Policing Act, introduced in both chambers of the American Congress, is set to make the prosecution of officers for abuse easier.

Some US are embracing reforms,incorporating bans on the use of tear gas and rubber bullets into the police force.

Derek Chauvin— the police officer who was caught on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, leading to the latter’s death— faces up to 40 years if convicted on charges of second-degree murder, third-third-degree murder and manslaughter..

The Hennepin County District Court judge who tried his case in his first court appearance, set Chauvin’s bail at $1 million with conditions, or $1.25 million without.

The conditions would require him to surrender his firearms, not work in law enforcement or security in any capacity, and have no contact with Floyd’s family.