George Floyd: Thousands Attend Black Lives Matter Protests In London, Health Minister Warns Protests Could Spread Coronavirus

Thousands attended Black Lives Matter Protests on the streets of London condemning the killing of George Floyd during a police operation.

Protesters gathered outside the U.S Embassy in London on Sunday, a day after gathering in central London which resulted in minor clashes with the Police.

Meanwhile, The UK Health Minister, Matt Hancock warned during an interview with Sky News that the protests increase the risk of a spread of Coronavirus.

” I support very strongly the arguement that is being made by those who are protesting….but the virus itself doesn’t discriminate and gathering in large groups is temporarily against the rule precisely because it increases the risk of the spread of this virus”.

The UK government announced last month that only groups of six people or more are allowed to gather outside

London Police urged protesters to ” find another way to make your views heard which does not involve coming out on the streets of London”.

Police admitted 29 people were arrested during Saturday’s protests for offences from assault on healthcare emergency workers to violent disorder.