George Floyd: UK Prime Minister To Set Up Government Committee On Racism

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced that a cross-government committee will study the impacts of racism experienced by racial minorities in the UK in the criminal justice system, health and education sectors. Following a series of Black Lives Matter protests.

He admitted that the protests by British People on the deaths of George Floyd will not go unnoticed.

” We have to look at discrimination in the education system, in health, in criminal justice system , we have to look at all ways in which it affects Black and Minority Ethnic groups” he said.

“And so we’re going have a big, big effort, which we will be announcing very shortly: a new cross-government commission to look at what is going on for black and minority ethnic groups and to champion their success.”

“We stop the discrimination, we stamp out racism and we start to have a real sense of expectation of success, that’s where I want to get to.”

Boris admitted that the fight won’t be easy, the fight at racism will need to be looked at carefully especially the discrimination faced by people.