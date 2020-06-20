George Floyd: UN Sets Up Inquiry On Systematic Racism

The United Nations Human Rights Council condemned the racial brutality and discrimination suffered by racial minorities in the United States. Following the killing of George Floyd that sparked up protests around the world. UN delegates voted for a resolution inquiring about police brutality on racial minorities at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The resolution was introduced by African countries to the forum and also appeals to the UN to investigate Government’s use of excessive force on peaceful protests.

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, , urged the forum to investigate U.S. police brutality and racial discrimination.

Burkina Faso’s Ambassador Dieudonné W. Désiré Sougouri presented the African resolution , campaigning for its adoption.

“It is important to show Africa…the Human Rights Council has heard the plight of African and people of African descent calling for equal treatment and application of equal rights for all,” he said.

African Nations made a lot of “concessions” drafting the negotiations with other countries, he said.

Senegal’s UN Ambassador Coly Seck, and also a president of the council welcomed the resolution, saying: “Black Lives Matter”.

Jamil Dakwar, leaders of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said: “It is absurd that the final resolution passed by the United Nations strips mention of the United States, where police kill people, particularly Black people, at alarmingly higher rates compared to other developed countries,”.

“The United Nations needs to do its job — not get bullied out of doing it — and hold the United States accountable,” he said in a statement.