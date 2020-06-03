George Floyd: We Cannot Tolerate Or Turn a Blind Eye To Racism – Pope Francis

Pope Francis begged for reconciliation in the United States and urged for an end to street violence following the death of George Floyd in an announcement on Wednesday.

The Pope said he is praying for the soul of George Floyd and all victims of racism.

He admitted he has witnessed the disturbing social unrest from American concerning the death of George Floyd.

” We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of human life”.

He urged that we all need to recognize the violence of recent nights as self-destructive and self-defeating , ” nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost”.

” Today I join the Church at St. Paul and Minneapolis and all of the United States in praying for the rest of the soul of George Floyd and all others who have lost their lives because of the sin of racism”.

He urged Catholics to pray for the comfort of families and friends who are heartbroken and pray for a national reconciliation.

Catholic clerics in Minnesota including the Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul Minneapolis conducted a silent walking protest on Tuesday at the location where George Floyd died in Police Custody.