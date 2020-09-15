German Chancellor, Merkel Agrees To Evacuate 1,500 Migrants From Greek Island

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel with Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer agreed to receive additional 1,500 migrants from Greek island that was left homeless due to fire outbreak.

More that 12,000 persons dominated by refugees from different countries like Syria, Africa and Afghanistan were abandoned and without food, shelter and water after fire destroyed their camp on Greek island.

Germany said they will not only be taking refugees from Lesbos, but other migrants whose refuge application have already been approved.

In total, the Greek island has about N30,000 refugees migrants. The proposal to take in the refugees was made by Seehofer and confirmed by Chancellor Merkel.

Together, they would decide on how many migrants they plan accommodating joining the 150 minors they promised to house.