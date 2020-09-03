Germany Charges EU To Take Action Over Poisoning Of Alexei Navalny

European Union (EU) have been directed by top German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to immediately act against Russia, concerning poisoning of anti-corruption campaigner, Alexei Navalny.

Mrs Merkel stated that the political agitator is no doubt a victim of attempted murder, saying that the country has some explaining to do about incident that happened.

“I expect EU and Nato to act accordingly, as this incident contravenes everything we represent and fight for.

The Russian Government was slammed by Germany after confirming recently that Navalny was indeed poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. They said Navalny is undergoing treatment at Berlin’s Charité hospital.

The politician was taken to the German capital after collapsing on a plane that was destined for Siberia.

His followers believed firmly that their leader was poisoned via tea taken by him.

Meanwhile, Chair of German’s Parliament’s Foreign Minister Committee, Mr. Röttgen urged EU to act upon Navalny’s poisoning, saying that Novichok is extremely dangerous and believed to come from State facility.

Continuing, he added that the Vladimir Putin regime treats citizens with indignity.