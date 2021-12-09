5 key motivators to get off the couch and Laziness?

A person who is involved in little or no activity and loves to sit on a couch or bed and watch television all day, such a person is known as a couch potato.

Effect of laziness

There are many negative effects of laziness. Being lazy is very injurious to health. Doing a loss of physical activities causes the blood glucose level to rise and leads to diabetes type 2. Laziness is a major cause of obesity and obesity is the mother of all diseases. Laziness is the starting point of mental health issues such as depression anxiety and anger.

Motivation to get off the couch

By changing our behavior and habit we can make many positive changes in our self-following factors will motivate us to get off the bed and change our lifestyle.

Make a to-do list

Make a proper schedule or to-do list and follow it strictly. Limit yourself to 3-5 tasks Daily. Look at your to-do list after it will help you to stay motivated. Mark the task you have completed. Do not make your schedule too boring or tiring instead try to make it a motivating and fun schedule.

Divide work into small units

Lengthy and boring tasks are often difficult to do. The best way to do the lengthy task is to divide them into small units. Writing on a flashcard is an effective technique to memorize things easily.

Focus on reasons

Whenever you feel demotivated remember why you started this and the answer will motivate you to work hard.

Right people

Surround yourself with the right people and they will motivate you to work hard and achieve your goals for stop a great man once said, show me your friend and I will show you your future.

Read about others

Try to read about the lives of successful people and this will motivate you to get off your couch and work for your dreams.