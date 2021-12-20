Mehwish

Pilates is a type of exercise that increases the flexibility of the body, boosts physical strength and improves your mental level. It focuses on your muscle that helps your body structure to stay safe and healthy.

Pilates also increases the strength of your lower back, abdominal muscles, hips and improves the stability of your spine. The basic principles of Pilates are breathing, concentration, flow, control, precision, and center.

Pilates is good for muscle strength better posture and recovery after injury. You can do Pilates exercise at every part of your life even 60 or 80 years of age. It is good for everyone no matter male or female and young or old.

Getting started with Pilates helps you make your body flexible and make your muscles strong. Starting Pilates, you must follow some tips.

Always have patient, listen to your body, focus on quality, and make a schedule for Pilates exercise.

Wear fitting clothes and grip shoes and in the beginning 20 minutes daily are enough for a Pilates session.

The main advantage of Pilates is that it improves whole body alignment. Pilates is a low-impact exercise.

Common palates exercises that make your muscles strong are breathing, leg lift, toe taps, sidekick, shoulder bridge preparation, roll down, side leg lifts, and hundred. Hundred is a great exercise to warm up the body and blood circulation.

There are many benefits of Pilates such as improving the flexibility of the body it makes your muscles strong and keeps balance on your body.

It saves you from muscle imbalance injuries and makes your physical coordination and balance well.

It is good to relax your neck, upper back and shoulders. It reduces your stress level and keeps you relaxed.

It increases your blood circulation level and lungs capacity through deep breathing and also increases your energy level, improves your posture and makes you strong.