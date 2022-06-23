GGHSS Farid Town Sahiwal Holds Anti-Dengue Seminar

Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Farid Town, Sahiwal holds a seminar in connection with anti-dengue awareness campaign.

Apart from CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Supra, CEO Education Dr. Muhammad Arshad, a large number of teachers and students also participated in the seminar.

CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Supra gave a detailed briefing to the participants on Dengue Prevention SOPs.

He appealed to the citizens not to allow standing water in the coolers and pots around the houses so that the breeding of dengue mosquitoes could be controlled.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Supra said that it was not possible to stop the spread of dengue larvae without the full cooperation of the people. He said that dengue could be eradicated by keeping the environment clean and Raise awareness as much as possible so that the disease could be eradicated.