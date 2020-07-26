Ghana Extends Supply Of Free Electricity To Vulnerable Citizens

As part of measures to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghana has extended the free supply of electricity to its citizens who can barely afford to earn a living even before the pandemic till the end of the year.

At the beginning of the pandemic Ghanaian government had announced that it will give out free water to citizens for three months to help cushion the effect of the shut down at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghans’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed this during the mid-year budget review, presented on the authority of the President to the nation through Parliament, in Accra.

He added that the government has also made arrangements to to make available free water supply to all citizens for the next three months.

He explained that the free electricity would be enjoyed by lifeline consumers that consume less than 50kWh per month, water would be given to all citizens for free for the next three months.

Following their complains for lack of portable water, he added that water bills for all Ghanaians for April, May and June would taken up by the government.

He said, “It takes a caring government of the people, and with that, I mean, a government of all the people, to offer cost-free water to all across the country, representing all domestic and commercial customers in Ghana for three months.

“It takes a caring government to be for the people and for business, large and small, to choose to subsidise electricity consumption by 50 per cent to households and businesses at a cost in three months.