Ghana: Five Killed In Electoral Violence

By Gerald Onwuka

No fewer than five people were killed in a violence that ensued during the December 7 election in Ghana.

The incident was confirmed by the Ghana Police. According to them, more than 60 violence related incidents have been recorded since election day.

“Twenty-one out of the recorded incidents are cases of electoral violence, six involved gunshots incidents that led to the death of five persons”, the police continued.

Even as there are ten other Presidential candidates contesting, tensions are high over a tightly contested race between two major contestants; President Nana Akufo-Addo, candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and his opponent, John Mahama, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mahama, who is a former president, had accused his major competitor, Akufo-Addo of using the military to harass and intimidate voters and wanting to overturn the election as it pleases him.

Both candidates claimed that provisional results displayed that they won the election.