Ghana: Mahama Claims Victory As Akufor-Addo Leads with 52.72% Of Votes Cast

By Seun Adeuyi

The two leading candidates in Ghana’s presidential election Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama are laying claims to victory even as the Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a slight lead with 52.72 per cent of the votes from 88 per cent of polling stations.

But despite promises of a speedy counting of votes, the Electoral Commission announced that its timeline has been delayed until further notice.

The election commission was expected to announce results on Tuesday but said it would be delayed, without giving a time frame.

However, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ghana's ruling party announced on Tuesday that President Akufo-Addo held a slight lead with 52.72 per cent of the votes from 88 per cent of polling stations.

Five hours after later, Ex-President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), tweeted a thank you message to Ghanaians for change in government.

He was quoted as telling his supporters that he expects a resounding win once official results are announced.

NDC early victories included the scalp of the NPP deputy minister of Transport, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, who lost his Tema-East seat to Nii Ashai Odamtten.

Mahama now claims that the NDC is projected to win those seats, and thanked Ghanaians for “giving the NDC a working majority in the next Parliament”; a claim that has not be confirmed by the Electoral Commission.

Ex-President Mahama claimed that he had won 10 of 16 regions, according to his camp’s preliminary tally.

Akufo-Addo posted several messages throughout voting day, urging Ghanaians to get out and vote.

Meanwhile the Electoral Commission, in a tweet on Wednesday morning released the Certified 2020 Presidential Election results for the Volta region of Ghana as follow:

Nana Addo Danakwa Akufo-Addo (NPP) – 100,481 votes

John Damani Mahama (NDC) – 606,508 votes

Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM) – 4,679 votes

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP) – 705 votes

Akua Donkor (GFP) – 180 votes

Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP) – 158 votes

Hassan Ayariga (APC) – 406 votes

Percival Kofi Apkaloo (LPG) – 237 votes

David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC) – 220 votes

Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP) – 314 votes

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings (NDC) – 617 votes

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker (Independent Candidate) – 442 votes.

