Ghana Postpones Funeral Of Jerry Rawlings

By Onwuka Gerald

Ghana has postponed the funeral of its enigmatic ex-president Jerry Rawlings, explaining that the delay was due to unforeseen circumstances.

Former President Rawlings, who died on November 12, aged 73, held command for two decades, first as a military ruler and later as elected president of the country.

His funeral was initially scheduled to hold December 23.

However, the Foreign Ministry, in a statement to diplomats and foreign agencies, confirmed that, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the funeral will not hold as initially planned”.

It continued that a new date will be announced later.

The statement although gave no further details. Local media however, stated that the postponement was due a family dispute.

Rawlings, a former air force flight lieutenant who twice overthrew governments through coups in 1979 and 1981, was widely identified by the poor as a champion in the making.