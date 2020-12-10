GhanaElections: President Akufo-Addo Wins Second Term In Office

By Onwuka Gerald

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo has won a second term in office following a tight contested presidential election against National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama.

The country’s electoral commission gave the announcement on Wednesday.

The commission’s chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa confirmed that Akufo-Addo, candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) garnered total of 6,730,413 votes while his opponent, Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) got 6,214,889 votes count.

Meanwhile the parliamentary results for the country’s 275 constituencies are yet to be announced.

Mahama and Akufo-Addo are old time rivals who has previously faced off at the ballot box twice.

NDC’s Mahama was president of the country for four years before Akufo-Addo succeeded him in 2016.

According to the electoral commission, turnout of the election was high with 13,434,574 people voting for their respective candidates.

In related development, the police said although mostly peaceful, five people were however killed in election-related violence.