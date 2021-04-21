Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo, Granted Bail After Thousands Signed Petition For Her Freedom

Convicted Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has been granted ¢80,000( N5.6 million) bail with two verifiable sureties, by and Accra High Court.

BreakingTimes recalls that Akuampe Poloo was sentenced to three-months in prison for sharing a nude photo of herself and her son on social media.

Akuapem Poloo was charged with publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence and undermining human dignity and She pleaded guilty.

Her conviction stirred reactions as some of her fans also signed petition seeking her release.

The court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, on Wednesday granted her bail, following the development.

According to the Justice, she will only travel with the express permission of the court.

The Justice ordered that Akuapem Poloo reports to the case investigator every two weeks as part of her bail conditions.

The actress is to also deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.