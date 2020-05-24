Ghanaian Mother, Daughter Graduate As Medical Doctors On The Same Day [PHOTOS]

A Ghanaian single mother, Cynthia Kudji, and her daughter have graduated from the same medical school at the same time.

According to a post by the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation on Facebook, the feat by the two women is the first time to have a mother and daughter “attend medical school at the same time and match at the same institution”.

The duo who are from Ghana are set to begin the journey in the medical world after making it as General Surgeons. Dr. Cynthia Kudji got a degree in Family Medicine at Louisiana State University Health, while her daughter, Jasmine, also matched in General Surgery at the same University.

Both Cynthia and Jasmine are starting their residencies at LSU in Louisiana from July 1, 2020. Cynthia Kudji was born in Kumasi Ghana before she traveled to the US at the tender age of two.

Pregnant with daughter Jasmine at 23, Cynthia put her dreams of becoming a doctor on hold, but later pursued a career in nursing, working for almost a decade before deciding to attend medical school.

A Ghanaian mother, Dr. Cynthia Kudji, and her daughter, Dr. Jasmine Kudji graduated from medical school together. They bagged their degrees from Louisiana State University Health Centre in USA. pic.twitter.com/kOejmXU2Go — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) May 20, 2020