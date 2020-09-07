Ghana’s President, Akufo-Addo Elected ECOWAS Chairman 

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has been elected as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

He was elected on Monday at the ongoing 57th ECOWAS Summit, which is being held in Niamey, capital of Niger Republic.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari had departed the country on Monday to join other West African leaders for the summit.

In his address during the summit, Buhari asked West African leaders to stop elongating their tenure in office, saying it is becoming a source of trouble.



He said, “As leaders of our individual Member-States of ECOWAS, we need to adhere to the constitutional provisions of our countries, particularly on term limits. This is one area that generates crisis and political tension in our sub-region.

“Related to this call for restraint is the need to guarantee free, fair and credible elections. This must be the bedrock for democracy to be sustained in our sub-region, just as the need for adherence to the rule of law”, he added