Ghana’s President Apologises To Buhari Over Attack on Nigeria’s High Commission

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo has called president Muhammadu Buhari to apologise for the demolition of a part of the building housing the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana by faceless hoodlums.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ferdinand Nwonye, has said in a statement issued in Abuja.

The statement reads, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this note wish to call on Nigerians home and abroad to remain calm despite the highly provocative attack on the High Commission of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana and to reassure Nigerians that the Federal Government is engaging the Ghanaian Authorities at the highest level to seek redress.”

Nwonye further explained that Akufo-Addo informed President Buhari that he had directed a full investigation of the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile Spokesperson for President Buhari, Garba Shehu also confirmed this in a tweet .

GHANAIAN PRESIDENT TENDERS APOLOGY FOR DEMOLITION, ORDERS INVESTIGATION



President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) June 23, 2020