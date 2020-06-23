0 comments

Ghana’s President Apologises To Buhari Over Attack on Nigeria’s High Commission

by on June 23, 2020
 

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo has called president Muhammadu Buhari to apologise for the demolition of a part of the building housing the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana by faceless hoodlums. 

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ferdinand Nwonye, has said in a statement issued in Abuja.

The statement reads, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this note wish to call on Nigerians home and abroad to remain calm despite the highly provocative attack on the High Commission of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana and to reassure Nigerians that the Federal Government is engaging the Ghanaian Authorities at the highest level to seek redress.”

 Nwonye further explained that Akufo-Addo informed President Buhari that he had directed a full investigation of the unfortunate incident.

READ  Lagos APC LG Primaries marred by Violence, Tokunbo Afikuyomi almost stripped naked

Meanwhile Spokesperson for President Buhari, Garba Shehu also confirmed this in a tweet .

Breaking News, Uncat


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 