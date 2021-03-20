Girl Allegedly Stabs Brother To Death For Querying Her Absence From Home In Ondo

A girl named Idowu Biletiri has allegedly stabbed her elder brother, Kehinde Biletiri, to death in Ondo State, on Saturday.

NAN reported the incident happened at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

An eyewitness told NAN that trouble started when the 18-year-old suspect returned home after leaving the house for some days.

The brother queried her on why she had been out of the house without a trace. Angered by the question, Idowu took a kitchen knife and spiked the deceased.

“Only the two of them were at home when the incident occurred, this has thrown the whole community into confusion and mourning,” a source was quoted to have said.

ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro, Police Public Relations Officer, said the incident had not been formally presented to the command.

He said the case was first reported to the Ondo State Security Network aka Amotekun Corps.