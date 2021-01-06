Give Account Of Stolen N15 Trillion, PDP To Buhari, APC

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) on Tuesday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) to give more clarification concerning the alleged looting of more than N15 trillion public funds in the past few years.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP accused APC of engaging in what it called diversionary tactics, as more findings continue to emerge on how its top leaders and some Presidency officials laid waste to our national treasury and stole over N15 trillion naira in the process.

PDP said it has unearth various attempts by the current APC leadership to blackmail and mock President Buhari by pushing out fake performance claims, as presented in the press statement by its caretaker committee on Tuesday, which was made to besmirch Mr. President, expose his failures and deflect attention from the atrocities of the party.”

According to PDP, “Such unreal narratives will not help the APC, reason be that PDP has details of their scandalous leaders, including APC governors, ministers, and some aides of Mr. President, and would not hesitate to make such public when time is right.

“The APC are perturbed because of pressure from the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians requesting that President Buhari should go after APC leaders as well as Presidency officials involved in the reported stealing of N9.6 trillion oil revenue as reported in the leaked NNPC memo”, PDP stated.

APC heads are having sleepless nights because of their involvement in the reported stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude using 18 unregistered vessels; the looting of over N2 trillion in hazy oil subsidy regime, including a criminal under-recovery for unnamed West African countries as well as illegal tax per liter of petrol running into trillions of naira.

“Its party leaders are also nervous because they would soon provide answers on how they sabotaged N500bn Social Investment Programme and the N16bn meant for Mosquito Net Project, as exposed by First Lady Aisha Buhari in addition to the N90 billion stolen from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

PDP continued saying that by now, the APC ought to know that such narratives cannot deceive Nigerians who are already aware that its leaders stashed away over N15 trillion stolen from our national coffers.

“On that very regard, we are therefore inviting the new mouthpiece of the APC, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, to find something more meaningful to do with his time since Nigerians are no longer hoodwinked by the party lies and propaganda.

“Under PDP’s government, Senator Akpanudoedehe found solace under the blooming economy and a secured nation where everything worked.

“If Akpanudoedehe meant well, he should feel sorry for the failures of his party and the havoc it has brought to our dear country”.

“He should apologize to victims of the bandits, he should also apologise for the looting by his party leaders as well as President Buhari’s failures, which have brought nothing good but economic hardship and untold devastation to our beloved country”, PDP concluded.