Give Bandits ‘Blanket Amnesty’ — Sheikh Gumi To FG

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, has urged the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to give bandits willing to make peace ‘blanket amnesty’ if the current security situation must be tackled.

Sheikh Gumi, who disclosed this on Friday while giving updates on the demands of the bandits in Minna, Niger State capital, said, “The Federal government should give them blanket amnesty, then if somebody continues, then we will deal with them.”

This was after the cleric visited the camp of some bandits operating in Niger State.

Sheikh Gumi explained that some of the complaints of the bandits are that they were being killed and maimed unjustly.

Quoting the bandits, the cleric said, “The outcome (of his visit) is very positive. We have many factions and each faction is saying I have complaints and grievances – we are persecuted, we are arrested, we are lynched.”

Speaking concerning his discussion during his secret visit to the bandits, he said there is a positive response from the bandits who are holding the students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State captive.

However, he, did not state if the students have been released.

His comments come a few days after gunmen gained access to the school around 2:00am and abducted scores of students, teachers, and many others.

Channels Television quoted the school principal who escaped from the attack to have confirmed that the gunmen came in military uniform and shot sporadically into the air.

One student was reportedly killed during the attack.