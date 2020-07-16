Give Us 4% Of Land In The State – Bauchi Herders To Government

Governor Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has confirmed that the Committee of Inquiry into Land Disputes, that was set up by him to look into the Farmers and Herders Crisis in the State, has recently received a memorandum from a Fulani group, demanding an outrageous 4 percent ownership of the total land in the State.

This declaration was contained in a memo that was recently sent to the Committee settling Land Disputes in the State.

Part of what was contained in the memo is the directives from the Fulani group to the government, in ensuring that the Cattles Routes Law that demanded for the non-cultivation from both parties through the major roads located in the State, by 30 meters from the drain be reinstated by them.

The Memo, through the Chairman of State Affairs, Muhammad Aminu Tukur, revealed that the group bemoaned the animosity shown to them by people dwelling in the state, most especially the Farmers, adding that the emotion is spreading like fire every year.

Contained also in the memorandum, “our right to live is basically challenged on daily basis, other communities existing in the World are commended and praised for contributing well to economic development, so ours shouldn’t be different or continue receiving critics from the society. Our source of livelihood which is the provision of beef and milk for consumers, should greatly be appreciated by many”.

“Nomads across the 20 Local government Areas of the State are faced with several undermining challenges as the most common is present in Ganjuwa and Bauchi LGAs Itas and Gadau; where cattle routes and other reserves are prioritized the village heads”, the memo read.

“It also evident what the nomads are suffering in the hands of the village heads, we are not ignorant of the casualties and blood that has been shed as a result of our clash with the Farmers; which is why we also want you to know that we hoping that a lasting solution will be devised by the State government towards the issue. To that regard, it is important that all stakeholders in government join hands and reach for a permanent solution that will stop human blood being shed further”, they said.