Giwa To Buhari: Nigeria’s Breakup Would Have Happened, By The Time You Wake Up

By the time President Muhammadu Buhari wakes up to the current reality of insecurity, Nigeria would have disintegrated, Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said.

In a statement to DAILY POST yesterday, the outspoken cleric called on well-meaning Nigerians and those who genuinely care about the citizens to pray hard for the country’s breakup.

He said, “Let me call on those who genuinely care for the citizens of Nigeria to pray hard for the nation’s breakup.”

Giwa pointed out that Nigeria is the most prayerful nation in the world, yet, the citizens have continued to wallow in abject poverty.

His words, “God cannot come down to fix Nigeria, because we have more than enough resources to do so. Myself, and other Nigerians have offered solutions to the nation’s challenges, but president Muhammadu Buhari has chosen to ignore them all.

“By the time president Buhari wakes up to the situation, he would have seen Nigerians going their separate ways. It takes a man with conscience to do what is right. There is so much blood on their hands, and a prayer for them is a waste of time and energy. God help those who help themselves; their hearts are far away from God.

“Why can’t we have a governmental structure that is well balanced? You are the greatest enemy of Nigeria if you cannot give us a true federalism. How can you solve Nigeria’s problems without tearing that 1999 constitution into pieces? Who are you deceiving?

“Let’s put aside falsehood and hypocrisy and face the reality. As it is, it’s late to restructure Nigeria. What the majority of citizens want now is disintegration. They want to look their leaders in the face and tell them what they want. People’s eyes are now wide open to know the difference between freedom and slavery.

“God has started a good work in Nigeria, and He shall deliver His people from the hands of the wicked. He is ready to crush the enemies of Nigeria who pretend to love the people under their feet. It’s better President Buhari listens and divide Nigeria before it’s too late.”