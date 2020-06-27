Glasgow Attack: Man Stabs Six People, Shot By Police

A man in the city of Glasgow stabbed six people including a policeman and was shot dead by the police on Friday.

Eyewitnesses said they had seen people covered in blood recieving emergency treatment before the police arrived.

Police say the attacker is the only one that was killed, Police Scotland also say the incident will not be treated as a terrorist attack.

” The individual who was shot by Armed Police has died” Police Scotland said.

The police announced the wounded were men and the stabbed office is in critical bit stable condition.

The Hotel the attack happened was used to house Asylum Seekers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said it was one of the toughest days for Glasgow and urged for crowds not to gather.

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said he was ” deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow”.

Last week in England, a man stabbed 3 People to death in the town of Reading which the police say will treat as a terrorist attack.