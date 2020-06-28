Glasgow Attack: Sudanese National Responsible For The Knife Attack

The Scotland Police announced a Sudanese National , Badreddin Abadlla Adam,28, was shot by police during a Knife Attack in Glasgow injuring six people.

A policeman was also one of the people stabbed in the hotel that was housing asylum seekers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Police also announced the case will not be treated as terrorist attack and will also look out for more suspects.

The Policeman inured in the attack, Constable David Whyte said in a statement that the incident was challenging and also an experience he will never forget.

” Despite suffering injuries myself, I know that the swift action of colleagues saved lives and prevented a far more serious incident” he added.

The attacker may have had mental health problems as sources reveal the attacker had been acting erratically before the attack.

Three of the other injured were also asylum seekers and 2 others were Hotel staff. All remain in hospital , although one is in a critical but stable condition.