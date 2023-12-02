Glenn Gorden: All You Need to Know About His Life Journey

Glenn Gorden is a business person who likes working with real estate and entertainment. His life has had both happy and sad moments.

He was born in the United States and is well-known not just for being good at business but also for being married to Jacklyn Zeman, a talented actress famous for playing Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer on a TV show called General Hospital for about twenty years.

Their love story was one of the best things that happened to them, but sadly, tragedies occurred that led to their separation. Many fans are curious about their love story and why they parted ways.

In this article, we’ll share the details of Glenn Gorden’s entrepreneurial journey, his love life, and the major loss he experienced. Keep reading to learn more about him.

Early Life & Entrepreneurial Pursuits

We don’t know a lot about Glenn Gorden’s early life, and details about where he comes from and what he did when he was young aren’t well-known. But as he got older, he did really well in business.

He owns a company called Gorden Enterprises, and it does things in both real estate and entertainment. The cool thing is that he isn’t just interested in making money but he also enjoys helping other people as well.

He’s involved with groups like the American Cancer Society and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, proving that he cares about giving back and making positive things happen in the community.

Glenn’s Love Story

Glenn Gorden’s life changed a lot in the late 1980s when he met Jacklyn Zeman. She was already a famous actress, especially known for her roles in General Hospital. They fell in love and decided to get married on Valentine’s Day in 1988, which is considered a very romantic day.

Their marriage was a big celebration that made both their friends and family happy. Over the years, they had two daughters named Cassidy Zee Gorden in 1990 and Lacey Rose Gorden in 1992.

The family seemed really happy, attending fancy events and doing charity work together. They supported each other in their careers and hobbies, creating a strong and supportive family bond.

Heartwrenching Divorce

Even though their story seemed perfect, sometimes sad things happen. In 2007, after being married for 19 years, Glenn Gorden and Jacklyn Zeman decided to separate and get a divorce.

They didn’t share the specific reasons for their decision with the public, so people could only guess whether it was because they couldn’t agree on things or if they just grew apart over time.

Life After Divorce

After Glenn Gorden and Jacklyn Zeman got divorced, Gorden chose to keep a low profile. He didn’t actively seek attention from the public, and there’s not much information available about what he did after the divorce.

He wasn’t as visible in public as he and Zeman were when they were a well-known couple attending social events.

Jacklyn Zeman’s Death

Things got really sad in 2012 when there were reports that Jacklyn Zeman, the talented actress, might lose her home in Malibu because she couldn’t afford it. Then, on May 10, 2023, when she was 70 years old, she passed away.

The exact reason for her death wasn’t immediately shared with the public, making the whole situation even sadder and more mysterious. Glen also mourned her death and posted a tribute to her as a good memory from his life.

Glenn Gorden’s Net Worth and Legacy

When it comes to money, Glenn Gorden is thought to have about $2 million. He made a good amount of money, mostly from his business ventures.

He earned more than $400,000 every year. Even though Gorden is not as visible in public now, people remember him for his business and the happy times he had with his family.