Global Oil Price Slumps, Yet Again Regime Slashes Budget Benchmark to $30 Per Barrel

The popular organisation BudgIT Nigeria responsible for reporting citizen engagement and accountability most especially in public finance have reported in their twitter handle that the Regime has reviewed downwards the oil price benchmark of 2020 budget to $30 per barrel due to the global crash in oil prices.

This is the second time the Federal Government will be reviewing downwards the benchmark of oil price due to covid 19 pandemic. This is so because the demand from other countries have been very low due to the lockdown or no movement order by various countries.

Further more it means the oil output cut deal between OPEC nations and Russia did not go through, this is so because oil producing countries are struggling with low budget.

@BudgITng tweeted

“With the global crash in oil prices, the Federal government has reviewed downwards the oil price benchmark of the 2020 budget to $30 per barrel. #DataoftheDay “

With the global crash in oil prices, the Federal government has reviewed downwards the oil price benchmark of the 2020 budget to $30 per barrel. #DataoftheDay pic.twitter.com/mrI5fZNGVv — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) April 20, 2020