Gov Ishiaku explains why he’s governing Taraba from Abuja

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has said that he relocated to Abuja for medical attention.

There has been controversy over the governor’s relocation to Abuja from the state for over 55 days.

However, Governor Ishaku’s Chief Press Secretary, Bala Abu, said on Friday in Abuja that his boss did not abandoned his duty in the state but “is receiving adequate medical treatment for a domestic accident.’’

Mr Abu, who did not elaborate on the nature of the ‘domestic accident’, said the governor is recuperating.

He described those calling for the governor’s impeachment as unpatriotic people who were only bent on promoting inanities and outright falsehood.

“We urge the good people of Taraba, their friends and admirers in and outside the state to ignore the campaign of falsehood being orchestrated by some people. His Excellency is desirous to return to the state and will do so when he has sufficiently recovered,” Abu said.

He said the governor’s absence had not affected governance in the state in any negative way.

He said, “No aspect of governmental activities has suffered a setback as a result. All government projects are going on smoothly and government has continued to meet its obligations to contractors while progress is being monitored by appropriate government ministries and officials.”

He said the 2020 budget was being implemented with vigour while salaries of workers, pensions and gratuities are also being paid promptly. “It is therefore wrong and misleading to suggest that the Governor’s absence has affected morale of civil servants and governance in the state.”

According to him, it was wrong to claim that the governor had breached Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) by not transmitting power to his deputy.

“The said section of the Constitution 190(2) speaks of transmission of power only when the Governor proceeds on vacation or is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office. In this case, the Governor is not on vacation and he is not unable to discharge the duties of his office.

“He has been conducting his official duties diligently. Government activities are not at a standstill. Governor Ishaku has not breached any part of the Constitution.

“Recently, in Abuja, he visited the offices of World Bank in search of the Bank’s assistance for development projects of the state government.

“He remains focused and irrevocably committed to peace and the socio-economic development of Taraba State,” Abu said.

He also berated the leaders of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), in Taraba for calling for his impeachment, describing it as malicious, reckless and insensitive.

“In the past couple of weeks, the APC in Taraba State, has orchestrated a campaign of hate and acrimony against the person and the administration of Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku.

“Taking advantage of the Governor’s prolonged stay in Abuja, necessitated by an unfortunate domestic accident he had earlier suffered is beguile and unfortunate,” he said.

He added, “Some of them have even gone to the ridiculously extent of suggesting that by staying behind in Abuja for medical attention, Governor Ishaku should be impeached. This is proof of how callous APC leaders in the state can be and the extent they can go in their quest for political power.”