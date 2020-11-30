God Revealed To Me I Would Be Osun Governor – Oyetola

By Seun Adeuyi

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, on Sunday said he received a vision from God that he would govern the state long before he joined the race.

Speaking at a service held to commemorate the second anniversary of his administration at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Osun Province 1 Headquarters, Osogbo, the governor explained that after the divine encounter he had in his dream, he could only remember the last line of the song that was revealed to him.

His words, “I am ordinarily not one who sees visions but on two occasions, I had a strange encounter. Imagine the son of an Imam, receiving a Christian song in a dream. That was my encounter.

“All I could remember on both occasions was the last line of the song which says ‘IleriOluwa ni lati se’. Outside of that dream, I had never heard the song before. When the impression was heavy on my heart, I called one of my friends to ask him about the song, and he told me the song was the Track 2 of Timi Oshikoya’s album.

“He went out and got me the album and immediately I started listening to the track, my consciousness was restored and then I had an understanding of what God was saying to me. That revelation has continued to give me confidence of victory each time I am faced with legal and political battles since becoming governor.”

Recall that the Supreme Court in 2019 validated the election of Oyetola as the governor of Osun State. The apex court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal which nullified the March 22 judgement of the Osun State election petition tribunal.

The tribunal had declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) as the winner of the September 2018 election.

But, th Supreme Court in a split judgement agreed substantially with the Court of Appeal which ruled that a majority judgement delivered at the tribunal was a nullity.