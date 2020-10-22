“God Will Show You That He Is God” — Nigerians Slam President Buhari For Ignoring Lekki Toll Gate Shooting During Nationwide Broadcast
Reactions trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast which was meant to calm the turmoil going on in the country as well as the ceaseless protests over police brutality on the citizens.
Many Nigerians condemned the speech and at the same time demanded answers while the President ignored the shootings launched on peaceful protesters by security operatives at Lekki Tollgate that left scores dead and many injured.
The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, earlier described the long awaited address by President Buhari as disappointing and had no correlation with realities.
Meanwhile, Apostle Johnson Suleman described the speech as useless and insensitive. “Who gave the orders for people to be killed; nobody was fired for lives wasted.
See reactions below: