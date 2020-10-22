“God Will Show You That He Is God” — Nigerians Slam President Buhari For Ignoring Lekki Toll Gate Shooting During Nationwide Broadcast

Reactions trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast which was meant to calm the turmoil going on in the country as well as the ceaseless protests over police brutality on the citizens.

Many Nigerians condemned the speech and at the same time demanded answers while the President ignored the shootings launched on peaceful protesters by security operatives at Lekki Tollgate that left scores dead and many injured.

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, earlier described the long awaited address by President Buhari as disappointing and had no correlation with realities.

Meanwhile, Apostle Johnson Suleman described the speech as useless and insensitive. “Who gave the orders for people to be killed; nobody was fired for lives wasted.

See reactions below:

No mention of Lekki massacre😢😢😢 Ah! 600 years disease locate you wherever you are. You will beg to die but death will not come🙄 God will show you that HE IS GOD. — Uyai🖤🖤 (@Queen_MarcusDee) October 22, 2020

That's all? Really? Nothing is said about the death of people at the Lekki Toll gate or families that have lost children to SARs brutality or prosecution of SARs officials,

Hehe hehe, this guy is just another puppet oooooo — Izic's Episode🇳🇬 #EndSars (@izic_s) October 22, 2020

Let start to carry their family that’s when they will feel the touch @MBuhari it won’t be well with him and those who know aware the death of @MBuhari that didn’t say the truth it’s time for all of them to reap what they have been sowing. @cnni @ProfOsinbajo — Adeoyec (@adeareal123) October 22, 2020

ADDRESS THE LEKKI MASSACRE THAT TOOK PLACE ON THE BRIDGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BhUX3GveVK — 🗣 (@korejay) October 22, 2020

🇳🇬💔

The greatest mistake any government will ever make is to use military against his own people such government always fall..



Egyptian President fall & died in prison

Sudanes President fall went to prison

Tunisian President fall ran to exile



The world 🌍🌏😳😳is watching.. — Fomax1 (@fomax112) October 22, 2020

He doesn't know what he is doing — YOUR TINDER DATE 💎 (@girlfrmtinder) October 22, 2020