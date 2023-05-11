Golden Ratio: THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER Sisters and Their Attractiveness

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are famously known for their appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but there’s more to them than meets the eye.

According to a new analysis, they might actually be the most attractive women in the world. Experts analyzed their faces using the golden ratio, a mathematical formula dating back centuries that helps determine aesthetically pleasing proportions.

What is the Golden Ratio?

The Golden Ratio is a mathematical proportion that is used in aesthetically pleasing compositions. It has been used by artists and architects for centuries and can be found in many pieces of art and architecture, including the famous Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci.

The ratio is approximately 1.618 and is usually written as phi in math. It is related to the Fibonacci sequence, a series of numbers that gradually increase in ratio from 0 to 1.

Photo by Kevin Bergen on Unsplash

You can easily apply this mathematical concept to create shapes and designs for your projects. This simple formula can be applied to shapes, logos, layouts, and more.

To get started, you need to decide on the shape that you want to draw and use this ratio to guide your design. This can be as easy or as complex as you like, but it’s important to choose a shape that is visually appealing.

Some of the most common geometric shapes that can be used to draw a Golden Ratio include rectangles, circles, triangles, and polygons. This is because these shapes are more commonly seen and are easier to work with.

There are also many online calculators that you can use to calculate the Golden Ratio for your projects. These will help you to create a balance between the shorter and longer sides of your shapes, which will make your projects look more appealing.

The Golden Ratio can be used for a variety of different geometric forms but is especially useful when creating rectangles. This is because the dividing lines and intersections will help to create an aesthetically pleasing composition that will draw the eye to the most important elements of your artwork or photo.

How Does the Golden Ratio Relate to the Sisters

The ancient Greeks believed there was a Golden Ratio for beauty. They believed that the closer a face, body part, or room was to this ratio, it would be more attractive.

Now, a new study is using this mathematical formula to analyze the faces of celebrities and find out which ones are close to physical perfection. Lingerie brand Bluebella analyzed the figures of a host of celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, Salma Hayek, and Elle Fanning.

They found that all of the women were within +/- 10 percent of this magical number that was first described by the Greek mathematicians Phidias, Plato, and Euclid as early as 450 BC.

If you’re a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, you’ll be happy to know that they are all pretty close to perfect in this regard. But if you’re wondering which one of the sisters is the prettiest, it’s Kim. She has the most symmetrical face of all her siblings, according to the mathematical formula.

It would only be natural after all this talk about the golden ratio and attractiveness for you to wonder how attractive you are. You could always find some online calculator to do the math, but there is also a fun way to deal with your self-image. Don’t take it too seriously, have fun and take a quiz instead. We’re sure you’ll find it more relaxing and more satisfying that way.

Other Celebrities Who Comply With The Golden Ratio

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are no strangers to the beauty pageant, but how does their winning entry stack up against the competition? Specifically, do they adhere to the golden ratio, which was a mathematical standard devised in ancient Greece and later taken up by Renaissance artists and architects to measure physical perfection?

The answer is a resounding yes. And, as expected, the K-J sisters were at the top of the pack when it came to pleasing the human eyeballs.

A few of their contemporaries have made the grade, too, including Chris Hemsworth and Ariana Grande.

While the golden ratio is undoubtedly the best-known metric to scribe as the benchmark, there are many other ways to calculate this mathematical marvel. Some of these include the use of a fancy calculator, the application of a cleverly placed ruler, and a good pair of binoculars. Some even make a point of incorporating this into their wardrobes.

Why is the Golden Ratio Important for Attractiveness?

During the European Renaissance, artists and architects used an equation they referred to as the Golden Ratio. Thousands of years later, scientists adopted this mathematical formula to help explain why some people are considered beautiful while others are not.

Despite being a mathematical equation, some argue that it is not the best way to measure facial attractiveness. There are many other factors that contribute to whether someone is considered attractive.

For example, researchers take a face and change the size of its nose, eyes, and mouth and then ask a group of people to rate it. Generally, they find that a smaller nose and larger eyes are more appealing than a bigger nose and smaller eyes.

Another reason that the Golden Ratio is important for beauty is that it is linked to harmony and is studied in aesthetics. When you look at flowers, pineapples and honeycombs, you can see that they follow this ratio.

The same goes for many other forms of art, like paintings, sculptures, and even architecture. Artists are often inspired by the Golden Ratio and incorporate it into their works.

In fact, one of the most famous pieces of artwork that follows this ratio is the Mona Lisa.

Photo by Eric TERRADE on Unsplash

While the Golden Ratio is not the best measurement of facial attractiveness, it is a useful tool to use in your design. It can be used to help you develop compositional elements, including layout, spacing, and content.

It can be used to help you improve the aesthetics of your website or app. It can also be used to make your design more visually appealing, which is especially important for mobile devices and tablets.

Final Words

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have become a global force in everything from beauty to fashion. They’ve amassed a staggering Instagram following of over 1.5 billion people and their influence on the world is unrivaled. Their influence extends far beyond just their social media presence, as the way they style themselves and their makeup routine have made them a trendsetter in every industry. And even the math says: they are the closest to perfection.