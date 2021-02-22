Gombe: Buhari Condemns Billiri Crisis, Urges Christian, Muslim To Avoid Violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Muslims and Christians to avoid temptation of resorting to violence in order to express their grievances.

Buhari expressed shock and deep concern over crisis erupted following a tussle over the Billiri chieftaincy title in Gombe State

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Sunday, Buhari said, “I’m seriously disturbed by the outbreak of violence in Gombe State and call on the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation”.

“the easy resort to violence is uncalled for because there are enough avenues to resolve differences amicably without threatening law and order.”

He added that “in a circle of violence, there are no winners, except losers,” advising Muslims and Christians to “avoid the temptation of resorting to violence in order to express their grievances.”

Continuing, “Nigerians have shed enough blood over issues that could have been peacefully resolved. I appeal to the two parties to sheathe their swords for the sake of peaceful coexistence”.

” Gombe has enjoyed relative religious harmony for decades and you shouldn’t allow hoodlums destroy this positive record,” President Buhari appealed to the feuding parties”. The statement reads.