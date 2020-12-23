Gombe Police Apprehends 200 Rapists

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigerian Police Force, Gombe State command has said it arraigned at least 200 suspected rapists to court from January 2020 to December 2020.

CP Maikudi Shehu, Gombe State Commissioner of Police said this during a press briefing in Gombe on Tuesday.

Shehu decried the rise in rape cases across the state pointed that 250 rape and 10 sodomy cases were recorded by the police within the year under review.

According to him, he recently had an interaction with Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to support the force in the fight against the menace by engaging religious leaders to champion the fight against rape through sensitization.

Shehu added that drug abuse is also high in the state, stressing that the police is working with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA at the state level to address the problem.

While speaking, Shehu said although there is decline in cases of kidnapping, however some cases were recorded in Ayaba, a village in Kaltungo local government area of the state.

He noted that members of the newly formed special police unit, SWAT Special Weapon and Tactics SWAT was deployed to ensure the safety of lives and property in the area.

Furthermore, he urged residents of the state to take security measures, especially during this yuletide.