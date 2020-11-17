Gombe State Gov, Inuwa Yahaya Gifts Car, N2m To Man Who Trekked For Buhari In 2015

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, has gifted N2 million and a car to 50-year-old Dahiru Buba, who in 2015 trekked from Gombe to Abuja as celebration of election won by President Muhammadu Buhari.



Buba, who currently is being treated on ailment he got as a result of the long distanced trekking, said he was been jeered by people over decisions to celebrate President Buhari’s 2015 victory in that manner.



Confirming the development was the Senior Special Assistant to the Gombe State Governor on Media, Ismaila Misilli.



His words:

Dahiru Buba has been gifted a Space wagon car by the governor. By training; he is a driver. He was given the sum of N2m.”



Responding, the receipient Buba expressed delight by stating that he was very pleased by the gesture of Gombe state government.



“I will ensure I use the gifts judiciously”, he added.