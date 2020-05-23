Goodluck Jonathan Sends Condolence Message To karibi-Whyte’s Family

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the demise of retired Supreme Court Judge Adolphus Karibi white in a condolence message.

The former president described the deceased as a great scholar who had contributed greatly to the progress of Nigeria’s jurisprudence. The message read;

“Justice Karibi-Whyte stood out as an accomplished scholar and consummate jurist who commanded a vast and nuanced knowledge and understanding of the principles of law.”



“He stood unmistakably on the side of equity and fairness and he will be remembered for his landmark pronouncements on the bench and their implications for the growth of our justice system.

“He was also a distinguished and prolific academic whose broad-based works will continue to illuminate the path of scholarship across generations.

“On behalf of my family, I pray for God to comfort members of his family and grant his soul eternal repose,”