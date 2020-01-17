0 comments

Google Now A $1 Trillion Company

January 17, 2020
 

Google on Thursday January 16, joined the likes of Apple, Microsoft and Amazon as a $1 trillion company. 

The search engine company was able to record the milestone achievement after its parent company, Alphabet ended the day’s trading at $1,451.70 per share, up 0.87 percent. 

With Thursday’s achievement, Google became the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level. Business Insider reported that while Apple and Microsoft are still valued at more than $1 trillion, Amazon which was the second US firm to ever hit the $1 trillion level back in September 2018 has since fallen below the number. 

This is the first time that three American companies are worth at least $1 trillion at the same time. The most valuable company on the planet is still oil giant Saudi Aramco, who went public last month at a valuation of $2 trillion and is currently worth around $1.8 trillion.

Alphabet’s record market valuation came after a historic change in leadership at the company. Recall that Sundar Pichai became the CEO of both Google and Alphabet after co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced that they would step back from the company which they founded in 1998.

