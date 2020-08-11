Google To Enable Android Phones To Detect Earthquake 

Google has revealed that plans are underway to add an earthquake warning system tools in Android smartphones that will help detect possible earthquake in an area.

The company says Android phones can be turned into mini-seismometers now to detect when earthquakes woll occur and also send advanced signals to the alerting system.

It said it will work with the United States, US, Geological Survey to commence the experimental feature on Android phones beginning in California.

“As a first step, the earthquakes that this system detects will be used to improve the speed and accuracy of earthquake information on Google Search. And in the near future, we’ll use this technology to send early alerts to Android users in impacted areas.

“With the growing cost of natural disasters worldwide, we saw an opportunity to use Android to provide people with timely, helpful earthquake information when they search, as well as a few seconds warning to get themselves and their loved ones to safety if needed.

“If you feel the earth start to move and you wonder if it’s a quake, now you’ll be able to look up “earthquake” or “earthquake near me,” in Google search and find relevant results for your area, along with resources on what to do after an earthquake”, it said.

Google further explained that If the phone detects something that it thinks may be an earthquake, it sends a signal to Google’s earthquake detection server, along with a coarse location of where the shaking occurred.

Google will also populate search results with this information so that if anyone searches for ‘earthquake’ or ‘earthquake near me’, the results will show relevant results for the area and suggest helpful resources for what to do after an earthquake.

The server then combines information from many phones to figure out if an earthquake is happening. “We’re essentially racing the speed of light which is roughly the speed at which signals from a phone travel against the speed of an earthquake” It added.

Google is an American multinational technology company with its headquarters in Mountain View, California, USA, that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.