Gospel Singer, Nathaniel Bassey And Wife, Sarah Pen Down Lovely Messages To Themselves On Their 7th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey and his wife Sarah Bassey, today, have taken to Instagram to send heartfelt messages to themselves on their 7th wedding anniversary.

Nathaniel Bassey who said some prayers for his wife in his lovely message to her, also revealed how he promised her back then, that they would travel the entire world impacting lives for Christ.

See his message to Sarah below.

“SARANATA 7…



About 12 years ago I met her. Went on a ministry assignment to Eket Akwa Ibom State.

She was assigned to protocol the woman of God @bemighoomayuku I was ministering with. Not knowing she left her spiritual responsibility to desire this guest music minister (Just kidding)

“Anyway, long story short, She agreed to marry me. And there was nothing in the material to motivate her. Well, I remember telling her “I love God, and I work hard, and if you agree to marry me, I’ll take you away from this mkpok local government and we would travel the entire world impacting lives for Christ..” Sure she thought within her “…with this your Akpuruka Kia car abi ..?” At the end, she entered that same Akpuruka motor . And the rest they say is history. I remember someone saying to her “Is this the best you can do for your self???” But hey! She took the risk. And today she says it was well worth it.

“We called our wedding/marriage THE SARANATA PROJECT. Coined from both our names. And the God who does not abandon His projects has

been helping us. Through thick and thin, He has kept us. We have both seen The forces of hell and darkness literally come for us. I mean, Real attack. Well, understandably so. They can’t stand the damage we keep doing to them. But each time, we have come out victoriously. So today, I say THANK YOU LORD. We are here because you kept us. And to my darling, I say Thank you for taking that leap of faith. It takes one with deep conviction to have done so, even when I said I had no regular salary etc.



“So please don’t judge her when she looks so beautiful and has the good things of life. SHE PAID THE PRICE.

My prayer today is Psalm 138:8. “The Lord will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O Lord, endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.”

??Psalms? ?138:8? ?KJV?? He will perfect that which concerns us, and never abandon His project, in Jesus’ name.



“Happy anniversary Honey !”

Sarah did well to say a few things about her better half. She recalled how Nathaniel Bassey was stealing glances at her through the “vanity mirror”.

See Sarah’s Wedding Anniversary Message to her husband.

“I remember when I first saw this tall handsome guy walk out of the airport(still does) that Thursday afternoon, he was our guest but he wasn’t my business as I was focused on receiving a female guest minister.

“The ride back to my local assembly was a long one and he wasn’t suppose to be in the same car as I, but there he was.

“On a number of cases I caught him @nathanielblow stealing glances at me through the vanity mirror…………the rest they say is history, and I’ll keep telling it in parts.

“Those same soft brown beautiful eyes haven’t stopped starring even now as I write this but boy am super glad I get to see them everyday.

Happy anniversary to us babe! 7 down 4eva 2 go.”