Gov Abiodun swears in 8 new advisers

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, swore-in eight new Special Advisers including a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Remmy Hassan, as Special Adviser on Public Communications.

The governor, while swearing-in the new members of the state executive council at the executive chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, charged the political appointees to be ready to work hard.

He said Dr Lekan Are, the essence of government was to make live meaningful to the people and to boost his administrative machinery.

Among those sworn-in were Tunji Egbetokun as Senior Special Adviser on Political Matters and Mr Jide Sanwo as Special Adviser on Revenue.

Others were 35-year-old Lekan Olude as Special Adviser on Youth Empowerment and Job Creation, Mrs Peju Shote as Special Adviser on Rural Development; Mr Dayo Abiodun as Special Adviser on Information and Communication Technology and Mr Gbenga Adeshina and Lolu Adubifa, as Special Advisers on Revenue.

The governor said, “Your swearing-in today is to formally place you in your various responsibilities. I want to request that you continue to do what you have been doing. Keep the vision of this administration at heart.”