Gov. Akeredolu Calls For Special Protection Of S’West Assets

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the chairman of the south west Governors’ forum calls for special protection of economic assets in the region.

The chairman made this call during a meeting held with other South-West Governors and Traditional Rulers on Sunday in Lagos state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu lamented over the recent #EndSars protest that led to destruction of life and property especially in Lagos State.

The Governor said in a meeting attended by Ibrahim Gambari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari ” before our very eyes, what started as a peaceful demonstration turned to a different thing that became a threat to all of us who are regarded as elite”.

Governor Rotimi added, “what we withnessed in the violence showed that something needs to be done to address the underlying issues and come out with solutions. We must be able to sustain the peace in our region at all cost.”

During the meeting, Governor Akeredolu noted that the violence sparked by the #EndSars protest shook the Southwest to its foundation.

In his words, the dimension of violence especially in Lagos was worrying, acknowledging that the peace of the South-West was fragile following the violence.

Professor. Ibrahim Gambari, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari said, the #EndSars protest showed the fraustrations of the youths who had been sidelined for a long time.

Prof. Gambari said, the Political Class must go beyond rhetorics and equip the young people so as to make them competitive in the labour market.

“Our governments effort are emerging from mutiple level. The Vice President and Governors are designing an engagement framework through the National Economic Council which will be rolled out across states of the federation.” The chief of staff concluded.