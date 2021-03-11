Gov. Akeredolu Cautions Ondo Residents Against Unfounded Rumours On COVID-19 Vaccines

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has warned the public to be cautious of unfounded claims that downplay the significance of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Governor who received a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine alongside his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday at the cocoa conference centre of the governor’s office at Alagbaka, Akure, said the vaccines were evaluated by regulatory bodies and have been found safe for use.

He expressed that although the vaccine does not grant full immunity against the virus, it will reduce vulnerability of the body system to infection.

Akeredolu added that the vaccination exercise will be rolled out in four phases, the first recipients will be frontline health workers, COVID-19 rapid response team, laboratory network officials, petrol station workers, and security operatives.

His words, “In phase two, the recipients will be ​older adults aged 50 years and above, and those with co-morbidities aged 18 to 49 years,”

“Phase three will be ​those in local government areas with high disease burden who missed phases one and two, while phase four will be other eligible populations as vaccines become more available.

Sanwo-Olu added, “Furthermore, to be able to partake of the COVID-19 vaccination, an e-registration link has been created for eligible Nigerians to register. You will be able to put in your details and choose a convenient place and time where you wish to be vaccinated.

“I use this opportunity to implore Ondo state citizens to shun the unfounded rumours about the COVID-19 vaccine. Let me assure you that the vaccines have been tested and certified safe for use by reputable international organisations and NAFDAC.

Furthermore, “While it is true that you are not 100 percent prevented from getting infected after vaccination, you are less likely to get seriously sick or die from the infection if you get it, and also less likely to infect other people”. He said.

Among those vaccinated alongside the Governor are Victor Kiladejo, the Osewawe of Ondo Kingdom, and Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the Deji of Akure and some other traditional rulers.