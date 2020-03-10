Gov Akeredolu denies rumoured crushing of Okada by his convoy

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has denied that his convoy crushed an Okada rider identified as Jimoh Aladeniyi.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, described the news trending on the social media as false.

Some reports in the social media had accused Governor Akeredolu of abandoning an accident victim caused by his convoy.

It was gathered that the late Jimoh rammed into a stationary Nissan Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked UK 475 KJA and parked close to the Government Technical College, Owo at about 8pm on Sunday night.

The place where the SUV was parked had been marked by the police when reporters visited the scene.

Some witnesses said the Okada rider was avoiding a clash with Governor Akeredolu’s convoy when he rammed into the parked car.

Ojogo said the clarification about the incident was necessary due to the misleading narrative that had trailed the unfortunate death of the commercial motorcyclist, who had a collision with a stationary vehicle.

Police spokesman Tee-Leo said investigation showed that the governor’s convoy didn’t hit the Okada rider.

He said he visited the accident scene to get first- hand information about the incident.

He said: “It is good to correct the impression on the social media. Journalism is about factual reportage.

“I went with some reporters. The car involved was parked and the cyclist rammed into a stationary vehicle. It is wrong for people to say it was the governor’s convoy.

“The SUV is with us for proper investigation.”