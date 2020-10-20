Gov Akeredolu Orders Closure Of All Schools Amidst #EndSARS Protest In Ondo

Following the #EndSARS protest that has grounded the state in the last few days, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the indefinite closure of all schools in the state.

Femi Agagu, Commissioner for Education , Science and Technology, Akure, announced in a statement that all schools should comply with the Directive.

“In the release, Agagu said” Mr Governor directed that all schools that resumed on Monday 19 October 2020 will be closed from tomorrow 21 October 2020 for the time being because of the engulfing National protest and the need to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

Parents and the public should take notice of this order and all schools should comply with it.

Any disruption is regretted, although the State Government will ensure that our schools are reopened as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, in Akure, the state capital, both commercial and business operations were fully grounded.

Motorists also had a hectic time navigating the roads, while some residents chose to hike to their destinations.