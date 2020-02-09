Gov Dickson commissions Bayelsa airport Monday

The outgoing governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson will officially commission the state international airport in Yenagoa on Monday.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the governor would also commission the 2.5 kilometre airport road on the same day.

According to him, the event will be chaired by King Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass and Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Iworiso-Markson said the commissioning of the airport would be followed by a World Press Conference and the Last Transparency Briefing of the “Restoration Government” on Wednesday.

He said Governor Dickson would use the world press conference to give account of his administration’s stewardship and his eight years meritorious service to the state.

He added that a valedictory state executive council meeting and other crucial state engagements have also been lined up to mark the end of the Dickson’s administration.