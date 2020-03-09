Gov Diri says those who left Bayelsa PDP will return soon

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has said thousands of members of the Peoples Democratic Party who defected to the All Progressives Congress before the November 16, 2019 governorship poll will soon return to the PDP.

Diri spoke at his Sampou-Kalama ward 6 in the Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area after participating in the PDP ward congresses in the state on Saturday.

He urged the ward leaders to accommodate them and wind up the opposition in the ward.

Diri noted that the new spirit of unity and consensus building in the PDP had put the party in a good stead to win future elections in the state.

He said, “The PDP can boast of its presence and structures in all the 105 wards of the state and had the capacity to continually dominate Bayelsa politics for a long time.”

Diri said that the election of ward executives was a consensus and affirmation by the PDP members in the ward in recognition of the role they played before and during the governorship poll.

He said, “So much is expected of you both in character and as executive members of your wards. You are carrying the image of the governor before your peers and executive committee members from other wards in Bayelsa.”