Gov El-Rufai Kicks Against Zoning Of Political Offices

By Seun Adeuyi

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has again flayed the idea of zoning of political offices.

The governor spoke at the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to him, no country progresses with such an arrangement will make any meaningful progress.

El-Rufai insisted that every qualified person should be given equal opportunity to contest for political positions.

Political positions in Nigeria, especially the presidency are rotated on the basis of geographical zones. Ahead of the 2023 general elections, there have been calls for the presidency to return to the South.

He, however argued that leaders should not be selected by zones as this “will lead to inefficiency”.

His words: “There is no country in the world that has made progress in the last 50 years that rotates its leaders. I think if we move away from this fixation about distribution to selecting or picking the best person to get the job done… when the job is done, everybody benefits.

“Right now, we are distributing this and we are not making any progress because the focus is on distribution.”