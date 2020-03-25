Gov Fayemi Takes Test For #COVID19

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said he has been tested for coronavirus and gone into isolation while awaiting the result.

“I just took a CoviD 19 test, having gone into self-isolation since yesterday evening,” Fayemi tweeted, “I’m asymptomatic and feel well.”

He said he was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive for the virus.

Fayemi said he looks forward to an all-clear result and have encouraged all his colleagues to take the test.

Fayemi is also the chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF) and had held meetings with some other governors in the country in recent weeks including Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Mohammed reportedly got infected with the virus after having contact with Mohammed, son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar who tested positive.

Chief of staff to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari who Fayemi also met recently had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nigeria’s total case of coronavirus as at Wednesday morning is at 46.